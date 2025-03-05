Seahawks moving on from their longest-tenured player

The Seattle Seahawks have decided to part ways with a franchise legend.

Veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett was informed by the Seahawks on Wednesday that he will be released. The 32-year-old shared a message on social media shortly after the news surfaced.

“I really enjoyed being in Seattle! I met so many great people and captured so many great memories! The 12’s really make this place meaningful! Although, my time on the Seahawks may have run its course I’m thankful for everything!! God gets all the glory forever!!!!” Lockett wrote.

Aug 25, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; General overall view of Seattle Seahawks logo at CenturyLink Field during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

I really enjoyed being in Seattle! I met so many great people and captured so many great memories! The 12’s really make this place meaningful! Although, my time on the Seahawks may have run its course I’m thankful for everything!!God gets all the glory forever!!!! pic.twitter.com/cywZBDhOVR — Tyler Lockett (@TDLockett12) March 5, 2025

Lockett had been with the Seahawks since they drafted him in the third round in 2015. He was the team’s longest-tenured player. He was also extremely productive across his 10 seasons in Seattle.

Lockett had four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons from 2019-2022. He was one of the most explosive kick returners in the NFL for his first several years in the league and made the Pro Bowl as a rookie in 2015 because of his work on special teams.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba emerged as a star for the Seahawks last season, which dropped Lockett to third on the depth chart behind the former first-round pick and DK Metcalf.

Lockett is easily one of the best players in Seahawks franchise history. His 8,594 receiving yards rank second all time for the franchise behind only Steve Largent. He is also second in kick return yards with 3,188.

The Seahawks will save roughly $17 million against the salary cap by releasing Lockett, who plans to play in 2025.