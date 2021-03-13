Could Seahawks restructure Russell Wilson’s contract?

Quarterback Russell Wilson has been the subject of growing trade rumors in recent weeks, but there is something the Seattle Seahawks could do that might quickly put a stop to that.

Gregg Bell of The News Tribune reported Friday that a provision in Wilson’s current contract would allow the Seahawks to convert some of his salary into bonus money without his permission. In other words, the Seahawks can restructure Wilson’s contract without sitting down and asking him first.

Bell does note that he would consider it highly unlikely that the Seahawks would do this, as it risks further fraying relations between the organization and its franchise quarterback. That said, he does speculate that the Seahawks could try to restructure the deal with Wilson’s permission if it explicitly allows the team to make the type of move Wilson wants, such as adding a high-profile offensive lineman.

Importantly, the Seahawks restructuring Wilson’s contract — with or without his approval — would increase the cap hit the team would have to absorb in 2021 if he were traded. That essentially means that if the Seahawks did restructure Wilson’s contract, it would act as a clear signal that the team has no intention of trading its quarterback.

Recent chatter indicates that there’s a belief a Wilson trade may only be growing more likely. Information like this, however, shows that there are still a lot of ways both Wilson and the Seahawks could navigate this situation.