Report: Some within NFL believe there is a ‘good chance’ Russell Wilson is traded

Neither Russell Wilson nor the Seattle Seahawks have done anything to throw cold water on the trade rumors currently surrounding the star quarterback, and that silence has only fueled the speculation.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini said during Thursday morning’s edition of “Get Up!” that there are people around the NFL who believe there is a good chance Wilson could be traded this offseason. She said an NFL source told her the biggest issue for the Seahawks is having to find a replacement for Wilson — not the $39 million dead salary cap hit they would be left with.

Two months ago @diannaESPN would have told you there's no chance Russell Wilson gets traded. But now … "This thing has been picking up steam … Those in league circles believe that there's a good chance this could happen if a team is desperate enough to make this trade." pic.twitter.com/Vby7QCajX6 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 11, 2021

Russini mentioned the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears as two possible suitors for Wilson. However, she believes the Seahawks would be hesitant to trade Wilson to another NFC team and risk watching that team make a deep playoff run.

Of the teams that have been linked to Wilson, the Bears seem to have the most interest. One Las Vegas bookmaker told betting analyst Sam Panayotovich on Thursday that he believes the rumors of Wilson going to the Bears have life.

We saw sportsbooks take down Russell Wilson "next team" betting odds yesterday. Books also shortened the Bears future odds to win the division, conference and title. One bookmaker just told me: "I’ve done a full 180. I’m all aboard the Russ to Chicago hype train." Oh snap. — Sam Panayotovich (@spshoot) March 11, 2021

The Seahawks would obviously need to be blown away in order to trade Wilson, but we can’t rule out that happening. If you saw the recent letter they sent to season ticket holders, you know they aren’t going out of their way to praise their star quarterback. Wilson and the Seahawks are unhappy with one another, and very few people are ruling out a divorce at this point.