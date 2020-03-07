Report: Seahawks scouting XFL star as potential backup QB

One of the goals of the XFL was to perhaps get some players on the NFL’s radar. In at least one instance, it seems to be working.

ABC broadcaster Steve Levy mentioned at the start of Saturday’s telecast that the Seattle Seahawks are in Houston scouting Houston Roughnecks quarterback P.J. Walker, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. Walker is being scouted as a potential backup for Russell Wilson.

Walker, a former Temple quarterback, has caught the eye in the XFL so far this season. He’s 92-147 passing with 987 yards, 12 touchdowns, and two interceptions. The 25-year-old has spent time as a member of the Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad before moving to the XFL.

So far, most of what we’ve heard involves the NFL taking certain rules from the XFL, not players. It’s unlikely that this sort of signing would open the floodgates, but it’s at least a sign that the NFL is paying attention to what’s going on in this league.