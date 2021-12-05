 Skip to main content
Sunday, December 5, 2021

Watch: Seahawks’ season summed up perfectly on terrible goal line play

December 5, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Gerald Everett bobbles a pass at the goal line

The Seattle Seahawks are having their worst season in over a decade, and one play in their game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday was the perfect illustration of how the year has gone for them.

The Seahawks were trailing 23-21 early in the second half when Russell Wilson found a wide-open Gerald Everett for what should have been an easy touchdown. Instead, the tight end bobbled a perfect pass and kicked it into the air. San Francisco came away with the interception.

Seattle had a safety on the ensuing possession, so the result could have been even worse. Still, the play seemed very fitting for their 3-8 season.

Wilson recently took to Twitter with what seemed like a message for Seahawks fans, but it must be hard for them to feel good about their team at the moment.

