Seahawks spoke to Cam Newton after Russell Wilson injury

The Seattle Seahawks appear comfortable sticking with Geno Smith as long as Russell Wilson is sidelined. However, they did at least look into other options.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll confirmed Monday that the team spoke with free agent quarterback Cam Newton following Wilson’s injury. However, Carroll didn’t elaborate, and it’s clear nothing else came of the conversation.

Pete Carroll said on @710ESPNSeattle that the Seahawks did talk with Cam Newton after Russell Wilson's injury but didn't give any further details. — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) October 18, 2021

It may be that the Seahawks were simply doing their due diligence. It makes sense for them to weigh their options and determine if Newton would be better than Smith. Ultimately, Smith has been on the Seattle roster since 2019. He knows the offense and was best prepared to step in on short notice.

This comes on the heels of Newton making a significant change in order to resume his NFL career. It’s possible that he wasn’t interested, as the Seahawks wouldn’t be able to provide a long-term starting job. We can really only guess.