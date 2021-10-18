Cam Newton got vaccinated in hopes of continuing NFL career

Cam Newton made clear Sunday that he intends to play in the NFL again, and that was a key motivation behind his decision to get vaccinated.

Newton talked about the decision in a Youtube video he posted Sunday afternoon. The free agent quarterback defended his stance on initially remaining unvaccinated, saying it was a “personal decision” and that everyone should do what is best for themselves. Newton then admitted that his status as a free agent put him in “uncharted waters,” and he wanted to put the question of his vaccination status to rest.

That stems from his desire to get back in the NFL, which he emphatically confirmed was the case.

“Hell yeah, I want to still play football,” Newton said. “I still get that urge to go out and perform and do something that I’ve been doing since I was seven years old.”

Newton also disputed rumors about a lack of interest from around the NFL, claiming he had received multiple offers.

“That’s a lie. I’ve been getting offers,” Newton said. “It has to be right.”

Newton was released by the Patriots at the end of preseason. There was widespread speculation that his vaccination status was a factor, though the Patriots strongly disputed that. Newton, for his part, was rather baffled by the whole process.

Now that Newton is vaccinated, it remains to be seen what impact that will have on interest around the NFL. There are definitely quarterback-needy teams, but it sounds like the quarterback wants to wait for the right opportunity. That could mean a chance at a starting job that he feels he deserves.