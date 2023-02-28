Seahawks starter retiring from NFL at age 30

One starter for the Seattle Seahawks has played his final NFL snap.

Veteran offensive lineman Austin Blythe announced to social media on Tuesday that he is retiring from football. Blythe, 30, played seven career NFL seasons.

Here is Blythe’s full retirement post.

Blythe was a seventh-round draft pick out of Iowa in 2016 and spent time on four different NFL teams. He signed with Seattle in March of last year and started at center in all 17 games for them during the 2022 campaign.

His contract having expired at the end of the season, Blythe has elected to call it quits rather than signing a new deal to keep playing. On top of Blythe retiring, the Seahawks are also facing uncertainty over the future of another mainstay from last year’s team.