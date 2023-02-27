Report: Jets considering surprising QB option

The New York Jets are at least considering a very surprising solution to their quarterback need.

The Jets are considering virtually every veteran quarterback on the market, and that includes Geno Smith, according to Albert Breer of The MMQB. The team has at least explored the idea of bringing Smith back, though that does not appear to be a likely outcome.

A reunion between Smith and the Jets would be a huge surprise to say the least. He was originally drafted by New York, but was not brought back when his rookie contract expired, perhaps partly due to an infamous incident in the locker room. This sounds like the Jets doing their due diligence but little more than that.

Smith had a career renaissance last season with the Seattle Seahawks, winning Comeback Player of the Year and helping guide the team to the postseason. The consensus seems to be that he will ultimately end up re-signing with Seattle.