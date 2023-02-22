Seahawks player makes savage comment about Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson had a lot of problems in his first season with the Denver Broncos, but some comments a player from his former team made this week have raised one big question — was the veteran quarterback out of shape?

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Wooden, who just finished his rookie season, shared some of his thoughts on Wilson during a recent appearance on the “2 Up 2 Down” podcast. Wooden said he was surprised by Wilson’s build when he saw the QB in person, and not in a good way.

“Seeing him in person, it was pretty funny because on TV if you see him (when I was in college) it’s like, OK he looks in shape on TV. But you see him in person and it’s weird, he’s like a sack of potatoes,” Wooden said. “He’s athletic and he’s a good player, but literally when I seen him I’m like, damn, I didn’t know he was built like that.”

You can see the clip below, but be aware that it contains some cursing:

Tariq Woolen said Russ is built like a sack of potatoes

pic.twitter.com/2jj6laoeFy — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) February 22, 2023

Wooden seemed to be making the point that Wilson has probably always looked that way in person. However, his comment led to immediate speculation that the quarterback may have been out of shape in his first season with the Broncos.

Wilson battled some injuries this past season, so we doubt he was in the best shape of his life. There were also some other reported big issues in Denver but no big questions about his conditioning. It’s possible that Wooden just thought Wilson was more ripped than the QB actually is.