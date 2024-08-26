Seahawks LB to miss time after suffering injury in preseason

Players and teams are typically aligned on one thing when it comes to the preseason: both sides are hoping to avoid injuries. Unfortunately, Seattle Seahawks edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu wasn’t so lucky on the injury front.

Nwosu suffered a knee injury on a chop block during Seattle’s preseason game against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday.

This was the penalized chop block by Wyatt Teller that injured Uchenna Nwosu. Pay attention to the left side of the clip. pic.twitter.com/VKKBK2sBaq — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) August 25, 2024

Nwosu suffered a sprained MCL on the play and is now expected to miss 2-6 weeks.

Seattle’s top edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu suffered a sprained MCL and is now expected to miss anywhere between two and six weeks, per source. pic.twitter.com/dZjC4giqjr — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 26, 2024

The 27-year-old could begin the season on injured reserve.

Nwosu is entering his third season with Seattle after spending four seasons with the Chargers. He had 16 tackles, including two sacks, in six games last year. Nwosu had 66 tackles and 9.5 sacks in 2022.

The Seahawks begin the season on Sunday, Sept. 8 at home against the Broncos.