 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, August 26, 2024

Seahawks LB to miss time after suffering injury in preseason

August 26, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read
Seahawks field logo

Aug 25, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; General overall view of Seattle Seahawks logo at CenturyLink Field during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Players and teams are typically aligned on one thing when it comes to the preseason: both sides are hoping to avoid injuries. Unfortunately, Seattle Seahawks edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu wasn’t so lucky on the injury front.

Nwosu suffered a knee injury on a chop block during Seattle’s preseason game against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday.

Nwosu suffered a sprained MCL on the play and is now expected to miss 2-6 weeks.

The 27-year-old could begin the season on injured reserve.

Nwosu is entering his third season with Seattle after spending four seasons with the Chargers. He had 16 tackles, including two sacks, in six games last year. Nwosu had 66 tackles and 9.5 sacks in 2022.

The Seahawks begin the season on Sunday, Sept. 8 at home against the Broncos.

Article Tags

Uchenna Nwosu
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus