Report reveals Sean McDermott’s job security with Bills

The Buffalo Bills have been one of the NFL’s bigger disappointments this season, and it has led some to wonder whether coach Sean McDermott is on the hot seat. However, a new report suggests the coach has nothing to worry about.

Bills owner Terry Pegula has no intention of firing McDermott despite the team’s down season, according to Tim Graham of The Athletic. McDermott is still held in high regard by Bills ownership, and Pegula does not want to meddle in the strong relationship that exists between McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane.

This should not be any real surprise given what McDermott has accomplished. He is 68-41 since taking over in 2017, and had led the Bills to four straight 10-win seasons entering 2023. The Bills have underperformed this year, but McDermott has built up enough goodwill that one bad year is not going to get him fired.

The Bills are 2-4 in their last six games and are in legitimate danger of missing the playoffs. That has already cost one coach his job, but McDermott appears safe.