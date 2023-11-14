Bills make huge change after loss to Broncos

The Buffalo Bills have made a major change following their Monday night loss to the Denver Broncos.

The Bills have fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, according to multiple reports. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was told that quarterbacks coach Joe Brady will take over as interim OC.

Bills new interim offensive coordinator will be Joe Brady, per sources. https://t.co/J3Ox7pi6bD — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 14, 2023

Dorsey had been with the Bills since 2019 as an offensive assistant. He was promoted to offensive coordinator prior to last season when Brian Daboll became the head coach of the New York Giants.

While the Bills are widely viewed as having some of the best offensive talent in football, they have struggled in recent weeks. They managed only 177 passing yards in Monday night’s 24-22 loss to the Broncos.

Josh Allen’s decision-making has arguably been a bigger issue for Buffalo than playcalling, but head coach Sean McDermott obviously felt a change was needed. Allen threw two interceptions and lost a fumble against Denver. He has thrown at least one interception in Buffalo’s last six games.

The Bills also committed a massive defensive blunder at the end of Monday night’s loss.

Dorsey’s tenure in Buffalo will perhaps be most remembered for the meltdown he had in the coaches box at the end of a loss earlier this season.