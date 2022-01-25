Sean McDermott shares his 1 regret from way Bills lost to Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills made some huge mistakes late in their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. Most would argue that their biggest was kicking the ball deep with 13 seconds remaining, but head coach Sean McDermott still does not see it that way.

After taking a 36-33 lead with 13 seconds left in regulation, the Bills chose to have Tyler Bass kick the ball through the end zone for a touchback rather than running a little time off with a squib. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs then had enough time for two big plays and the game-tying field goal. Kansas City won the coin toss in overtime and scored a touchdown to win.

McDermott was asked on Tuesday about the way he handled the final 13 seconds. He said he didn’t want to get into specifics and would only blame “execution.”

McDermott still won't get into specifics on kicking deep at end of regulation. "It comes down to execution. Disappointing because we pride ourselves in detail and being great in situational football."#Bills — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) January 25, 2022

McDermott made similar remarks following Buffalo’s loss, though he did say it “starts with me.”

The Bills should have been able to prevent Kansas City from getting into field goal range, but they didn’t. Had they gone with a squib kick, the Chiefs probably would have only had time for two plays instead of three.

McDermott is right that the execution was poor, but so was the decision to award the Chiefs a touchback. The special teams mistake may not have been as egregious as some we saw from another team over the weekend, but it very well could have cost the Bills a trip to the AFC Championship Game.

Photo: Jan 2, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott enters the field before a game against theAtlanta Falcons at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports