Sean McDermott responds to Stefon Diggs’ postgame move

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott had a somewhat surprising response to Stefon Diggs’ behavior at the end of Sunday’s playoff loss to Cincinnati.

McDermott was asked about Diggs’ attempt to leave the stadium early at the end of Buffalo’s 27-10 defeat in the AFC Divisional Round Sunday. Interestingly, McDermott was fully defensive of his player, and used it as an example of how much Diggs cares about winning.

Sean McDermott defended #Bills WR Stefon Diggs after his sideline outburst and early exit from the stadium on Sunday: "That's what makes him good, is what you saw. … It hurts and I wouldn't want a guy that doesn't hurt." pic.twitter.com/2BjirB8nvd — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) January 23, 2023

That’s what makes him good, is what you saw,” McDermott said. “He’s very competitive, like we all are. We work extremely hard at these jobs be the best we can possibly be, and it hurts. I wouldn’t want a guy that doesn’t hurt. He put it all on the line out there, we put it all on the line and tonight it wasn’t good enough.”

Diggs also appeared to be angry with Josh Allen and was seen animatedly gesturing toward the quarterback on the sideline.

Like most of the Buffalo offense, Diggs was kept quiet Sunday, catching just four passes for 35 yards. Nobody can blame him for being frustrated, but coaches usually do not want players showing it the way Diggs did.