Stefon Diggs appeared to have words for Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills saw their season end on Sunday when they were dominated at home by the Cincinnati Bengals, and no one seemed more frustrated with the loss than Stefon Diggs.

Diggs caught just four passes in Buffalo’s 27-10 loss. Late in the fourth quarter, CBS showed a clip where it looked like the star wide receiver was lecturing Josh Allen and a member of the Bills’ coaching staff on the sideline.

Allen was watching film on a tablet and never looked up at Diggs, who threw his arms out to the side while saying something in the direction of the quarterback. You can see the video below:

Stefon Diggs exchanging some words with Josh Allen on the sideline pic.twitter.com/J2heSTBMrc — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) January 22, 2023

There was also a report that Diggs had to be stopped from leaving the stadium early, so his frustration was evident.

The Bills entered the season as the favorite to win the Super Bowl. Diggs is not the only one who was upset that their season ended the way it did, though he may have been the most animated about it.