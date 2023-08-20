 Skip to main content
Sean McVay had an amazing on-air reaction to Rams pick-6

August 19, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Rams coach Sean McVay smiles

Aug 19, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay on the Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football set before the game against the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

If there were still any questions on whether Sean McVay has a future in the broadcast booth, his recent cameo during the Los Angeles Rams-Las Vegas Raiders telecast Saturday should quell those doubts.

McVay was brought on the live broadcast during the second quarter of the Rams-Raiders preseason game. His stint on camera yielded the perfect moment for him to react to — a pick-6 from an unlikely Rams hero in linebacker Jake Hummel.

“Great job, Jake Hummel!” McVay said with much gusto as the play ensued. “That’s a hook player taking it to the grid, baby. Hoo-ooh-ooh. How about that hook drop! My man Hummel. … Oh man, is that exciting.”

Some fans who heard McVay’s commentary instantly envisioned the Rams coach showing the same level of enthusiasm in the broadcast booth.

It was not too long ago that McVay was rumored to be prepared to leave coaching for a gig with Amazon. Reports indicated that the billion-dollar company was prepared to pay the Rams coach an obscene amount of money to be the voice of Thursday Night Football.

Instead, McVay decided to stick with the Rams despite what some expect to be a rebuilding situation for the next few seasons. But once McVay is ready analyze plays from a comfy chair rather than on the sidelines, the opportunities will likely be there for him.

Sean McVay
