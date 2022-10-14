 Skip to main content
Sean McVay makes major statement abut Cam Akers’ status

October 14, 2022
by Grey Papke
Sean McVay on the sideline

Dec 1, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay offered a worrying update about running back Cam Akers on Friday.

Akers was absent for a second consecutive practice on Friday after a Thursday absence that was characterized as personal. McVay said Akers would not play Sunday as he is “working through some things,” and most notably, the coach refused to say whether he believes Akers will ultimately be back with the team.

The vague nature of McVay’s comments will certainly raise eyebrows, but it sounds like Akers is dealing with something significant. The Rams clearly are not at liberty to discuss it.

Akers, a third-year pro out of Florida State, had a strong rookie season before his 2021 campaign was derailed by an Achilles injury. He has 151 rushing yards on 15 carries with one touchdown so far in 2022, and his limited usage was a talking point earlier in the season.

Cam AkersLos Angeles RamsSean McVay
