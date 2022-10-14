Sean McVay makes major statement abut Cam Akers’ status

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay offered a worrying update about running back Cam Akers on Friday.

Akers was absent for a second consecutive practice on Friday after a Thursday absence that was characterized as personal. McVay said Akers would not play Sunday as he is “working through some things,” and most notably, the coach refused to say whether he believes Akers will ultimately be back with the team.

Sean McVay says Cam Akers won't be here today (was out yesterday listed as "personal"), and out Sunday. McVay says team is working through the situation, and he also declined to say whether he believes Akers will be a part of the team in the future. "Working through some things." — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 14, 2022

The vague nature of McVay’s comments will certainly raise eyebrows, but it sounds like Akers is dealing with something significant. The Rams clearly are not at liberty to discuss it.

Akers, a third-year pro out of Florida State, had a strong rookie season before his 2021 campaign was derailed by an Achilles injury. He has 151 rushing yards on 15 carries with one touchdown so far in 2022, and his limited usage was a talking point earlier in the season.