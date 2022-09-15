Key Rams player was surprised he did not play more in Week 1

Cam Akers has had a frustrating start to his NFL career thanks in large part to injuries, but he was fully healthy for last week’s season opener against the Buffalo Bills. You would never have known that by how much — or how little — he was on the field.

Akers played just 12 snaps in the Los Angeles Rams’ 31-10 loss to Buffalo. He told reporters on Wednesday that he was surprised he did see more action. Rams head coach Sean McVay was asked about Akers’ limited role, and he said the third-year back needs to show more “urgency.”

“No matter who you’re talking about, you want to see guys do the little things the right way, compete with and without the ball,” McVay said. “There were some instances where there were some positive things and some things that he can do better, but we want to see just an increased level of urgency and accountability snap in and snap out from him.”

McVay also said he had a conversation with Akers about how talented he is and how the coach wants to see him reach his “highest potential.” When asked about his coach’s remarks, Akers said he thinks McVay was referring to practice, not the first game.

“If Coach don’t think I’m being urgent, then [I need to] be more urgent,” Akers said, via ESPN’s Sarah Barshop. “That’s what it comes down to. … Whatever Coach says, I’m going to take it and I’m going to learn from it. Whatever you want to say. I’m going to take it and learn from it and go from there. Whether I think it’s right or not, maybe I’m not always right.”

Akers had just three rushes for zero yards in Week 1. Game script certainly did not work in his favor, but he was clearly behind Darrell Henderson on the depth chart. It sounds like he needs to show more effort in order to get that to change.