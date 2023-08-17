 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, August 17, 2023

Sean McVay explains why he ejected Cam Akers from practice

August 17, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Sean McVay smiles

Aug 19, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay on the Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football set before the game against the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Cam Akers was ejected from the Los Angeles Rams’ joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday, and Sean McVay had an easy explanation for the move.

Akers, who is entering his fourth season as a running back for the Rams, was ejected for fighting with Raiders defensive lineman Maxx Crosby. Akers was upset with Crosby for trying to punch a ball loose at the end of a play.

McVay explained that Akers was tossed because players who fight in games also get ejected. So he decided to have the same result in practice too.

Crosby also did not re-enter the practice. He shared his explanation for what happened, saying that Akers didn’t like what Crosby was doing.

Akers added his response via Twitter. He disputed that he got the worst end of the fight with Crosby.

“Somebody ask him what it was I got? Anybody with eyes saw what happened,” Akers said.

The two can dispute who got the worst end of the fight, but they both wound up with the same result: they were ejected.

Article Tags

Cam AkersMaxx CrosbySean McVay
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus