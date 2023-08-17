Sean McVay explains why he ejected Cam Akers from practice

Cam Akers was ejected from the Los Angeles Rams’ joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday, and Sean McVay had an easy explanation for the move.

Akers, who is entering his fourth season as a running back for the Rams, was ejected for fighting with Raiders defensive lineman Maxx Crosby. Akers was upset with Crosby for trying to punch a ball loose at the end of a play.

During 11-on-11, #Raiders DE Maxx Crosby chased down Cam Akers on a run play and tried to punch the ball loose. The play was basically dead, so Akers took offense and punches were thrown. Both sides got involved and it eventually got broken up. — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) August 16, 2023

McVay explained that Akers was tossed because players who fight in games also get ejected. So he decided to have the same result in practice too.

Crosby also did not re-enter the practice. He shared his explanation for what happened, saying that Akers didn’t like what Crosby was doing.

Maxx Crosby on the fight with Cam Akers: “S*** I was just doing what I do. He didn’t like that. So he got what he got.”#RaiderNation #Raiders pic.twitter.com/2goa5934Ss — Logan Reever (@loganreever) August 16, 2023

Akers added his response via Twitter. He disputed that he got the worst end of the fight with Crosby.

“Somebody ask him what it was I got? Anybody with eyes saw what happened,” Akers said.

Somebody ask him what it was I got?Anybody with eyes saw what happened 💀😂 https://t.co/jOqmTZ1uyC — Cam akers (@thereal_cam3) August 16, 2023

The two can dispute who got the worst end of the fight, but they both wound up with the same result: they were ejected.