Sean McVay casts doubt on Jared Goff playoff return

The Los Angeles Rams had made clear they expected quarterback Jared Goff back for the playoffs, but coach Sean McVay did not sound as sure on Sunday.

The Rams beat the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday to clinch a spot in the postseason. After the game, McVay weighed in on Goff’s status, and cast doubt on the quarterback’s availability for the Rams’ game at Seattle.

Rams were previously pretty outspoken in assurance that Jared Goff would return from thumb surgery next week.

After tonight’s win, McVay says he is “not sure” about Goff’s availability and said “Well, we will talk about that” when a reporter asked him if Wolford starts next week — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) January 4, 2021

A playoff return for Goff seemed possible when he underwent thumb surgery this week. It certainly still could be, as McVay could simply be engaging in some gamesmanship here. It’s simply too soon to tell.

John Wolford would get the nod if Goff can’t go for the Wild Card round. Wolford went 22/38 for 231 yards and an interception in his Week 17 debut.