Jared Goff undergoes thumb surgery but could return for postseason

Jared Goff underwent surgery on his broken thumb Monday, but he is not necessarily out for the rest of the season.

Goff suffered a nasty broken thumb in the fourth quarter of his Los Angeles Rams’ loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Goff was seen by Dr. Steven Shin, who operated on the QB.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter says Goff is unlikely to play in Week 17 against Arizona but could return for the postseason.

Rams’ QB Jared Goff underwent surgery today on his broken right thumb in LA and is unlikely to play Sunday vs. Arizona, sources tell ESPN. If he can’t play Sunday, Goff could return for the playoffs if Rams advance there. John Wolford is Goff’s backup and now in line to start. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 29, 2020

John Wolford is in line to start for the Rams on Sunday. Wolford, a former Wake Forest quarterback, has not thrown a pass in an NFL game.

The Rams need a win over Arizona to make the playoffs.