Jared Goff undergoes thumb surgery but could return for postseason

December 28, 2020
by Larry Brown

Jared Goff underwent surgery on his broken thumb Monday, but he is not necessarily out for the rest of the season.

Goff suffered a nasty broken thumb in the fourth quarter of his Los Angeles Rams’ loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Goff was seen by Dr. Steven Shin, who operated on the QB.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter says Goff is unlikely to play in Week 17 against Arizona but could return for the postseason.

John Wolford is in line to start for the Rams on Sunday. Wolford, a former Wake Forest quarterback, has not thrown a pass in an NFL game.

The Rams need a win over Arizona to make the playoffs.

