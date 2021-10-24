Sean McVay, Jared Goff share hug after Lions-Rams game

Sean McVay and Jared Goff showed no hard feelings between them on Sunday, at least publicly.

McVay’s Los Angeles Rams defeated Goff’s Detroit Lions 28-19 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Sunday. The game matched up Goff’s former team against his new team.

Though Detroit kept the game close, the Rams ultimately prevailed.

After the game, McVay located Goff and gave his former quarterback a hug.

Goff and McVay shared a hug after the game “I knew you had those picks in you. Thanks bud.” – McVay, probably pic.twitter.com/kVfruh1Lmw — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) October 24, 2021

That was a nice moment between the men, who both appear to have moved on. McVay certainly has. He now has Matthew Stafford at quarterback and is 6-1. Goff’s Lions remain winless and are now 0-7.

Goff was the No. 1 overall pick by the Rams in 2016. He took them to a Super Bowl but did not quite reach the level at quarterback that McVay was hoping to see. Goff was benched late in his Rams tenure, and he may have felt his coach was bad-mouthing him. Goff was also confused by the Rams trading him to Detroit for Stafford.

There were some bitter feelings after the trade, so it’s nice to see the men put that aside several months later.