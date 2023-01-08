Report: Sean McVay not guaranteed to return to Rams next season

For the second straight offseason, there will be questions surrounding Sean McVay’s future.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Saturday that McVay will need some time after the season to make a decision about his future. McVay sounds burnt out and like he needs some time to recharge before he will know if he is ready to continue coaching in 2023.

McVay faced rumors about retirement or a leave for TV amid the team’s Super Bowl season last year. He and some other core members of the franchise received new contracts to return to the team for the 2022 season.

Even though he is under contract with the Rams through 2026, there are a lot of things that make the job less appealing. The Rams don’t have a first-round pick, are in a tough salary cap situation, and offensive coordinator Liam Coen is returning to his old job at Kentucky. They are also dealing with injuries to several key players.

The charasmatic and energetic coach will likely have plenty of TV offers anytime he makes it known he is considering a move to the media.

While it’s unclear whether McVay will step away, what we do know is that the possibility has remained in his mind for a while.

This is McVay’s sixth season as a head coach in the NFL and his first losing season.