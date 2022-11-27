Sean McVay gets drilled in the face by Rams player

The Los Angeles Rams have been ravaged by the injury bug this season, and head coach Sean McVay almost became their latest victim during Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

McVay took a shoulder pad to the face in the first quarter as Rams rookie tight end Roger Carter was running onto the field. This was no light graze, either. McVay’s jaw and head rattled like he had just taken a right hook from Mike Tyson. Check it out:

Oof, Rams HC Sean McVay was hit in the head by one of his player's helmets on accident while on the sideline. pic.twitter.com/z4T6hiBAaR — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 27, 2022

McVay was briefly examined at by one of the Rams’ trainers and remained on the sideline, so it seems like he avoided a major injury. There is no question he felt that, however.

The Rams entered Sunday with a record of 3-7. They are experiencing a classic Super Bowl hangover this season. Their horrible injury luck has played a major role in that. Unfortunately, what happened to McVay was very fitting for how the season has gone in Los Angeles.