This Sean McVay stat is incredibly impressive

Sean McVay is only 34 and has already taken an NFL team to the Super Bowl, but that’s not the only impressive part about him.

On Saturday, McVay’s Los Angeles Rams beat the Seattle Seahawks 30-20 in their NFC Wild Card game. The victory continued an amazing streak the head coach has going: McVay has never lost a game as a head coach when leading at halftime. Never.

The Rams were up 20-10 at halftime in Seattle on Saturday. They maintained that margin and closed out the win.

Now McVay is 37-0 when leading at the half.

As if having four winning seasons in four years, two division titles, and a Super Bowl appearance didn’t already tell you enough about McVay’s talent, this sure should. This is indisputable evidence of how valuable he is as a coach.

If a team does well in one half but loses games in the second half, that’s an indication they’re getting outcoached and out-schemed at halftime. This impressive stat shows that McVay doesn’t let opposing coaches get the best of him once his gameplan is already working. That’s why he has earned respect from some of the best people in the game.