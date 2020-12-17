 Skip to main content
Video: Bill Belichick had high praise for Sean McVay in postgame handshake

December 16, 2020
by Larry Brown

Bill Belichick and Sean McVay have tons of mutual admiration and respect for one another.

McVay’s Los Angeles Rams spanked Belichick’s New England Patriots 24-3 on Thursday night in Week 14. The game marked the second meeting between the two head coaches, as the Patriots shut down the Rams’ offense in a 13-3 Super Bowl win two seasons ago. This time around, the Rams were the dominant club.

After the game, Belichick did not have any hard feelings. In fact, he was complimentary of McVay.

“Great job. You killed us today. You had a great plan. Good luck, kid. Great job,” Belichick said to McVay.

McVay’s Rams deserved the compliment. It was nice to see Belichick give it especially after a loss. We know someone else who hasn’t been quite so sportsmanlike following defeats this season.

