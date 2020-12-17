Video: Bill Belichick had high praise for Sean McVay in postgame handshake

Bill Belichick and Sean McVay have tons of mutual admiration and respect for one another.

McVay’s Los Angeles Rams spanked Belichick’s New England Patriots 24-3 on Thursday night in Week 14. The game marked the second meeting between the two head coaches, as the Patriots shut down the Rams’ offense in a 13-3 Super Bowl win two seasons ago. This time around, the Rams were the dominant club.

After the game, Belichick did not have any hard feelings. In fact, he was complimentary of McVay.

The post-game exchange between McVay and Belichick after the #Rams essentially ended the #Patriots chances of making the playoffs.pic.twitter.com/51I9DNIB88 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 16, 2020

“Great job. You killed us today. You had a great plan. Good luck, kid. Great job,” Belichick said to McVay.

McVay’s Rams deserved the compliment. It was nice to see Belichick give it especially after a loss. We know someone else who hasn’t been quite so sportsmanlike following defeats this season.