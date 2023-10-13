Sean McVay may not coach Sunday for 1 very good reason

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay may not be able to coach Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, but for very good reason.

McVay’s wife Veronika Khomyn is expecting the couple’s first child and is due “any day now,” according to McVay. He made clear that if Khomyn goes into labor on Sunday, he will not be on the sidelines.

“Really feel fortunate that it’s been a smooth pregnancy, my wife has been incredible and, so, it hasn’t quite hit me yet,” McVay said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “He’s active right now, it seems like he’s ready to come at any moment. What a blessing that will be.”

The couple announced the news in June, and it seems everything has gone smoothly.

The Rams did not announce a contingency plan if McVay is forced to miss Sunday’s game, though defensive coordinator Raheem Morris has previous head coaching experience.