Sean McVay, wife Veronika announce big news

Sean McVay and his wife Veronika Khomyn announced some big news on Sunday.

Veronika announced on her Instagram page that she is pregnant with the couple’s first child — a boy. She announced the news on Father’s Day.

“Guess who’s becoming a dad this football season! Baby boy McVay is coming this fall and we’re so excited to meet him and love on him. I can’t believe he’s been growing in my belly for 5 months already,” she wrote.

Khomyn included some photos from their pregnancy announcement shoot:

Sean and Veronika have been together since McVay was a coach with the Washington Redskins, though they didn’t get engaged until 2019 and married until 2022. Now their first child is due later this year, which will make for a very fun and lively football season in the fall for the Los Angels Rams head coach.