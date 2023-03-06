Sean Payton has interesting plan to send message to Broncos

Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton plans to send a message to the organization once everyone convenes for the new season.

Payton intends to get an old car and put it in the parking lot after removing its side and rearview mirrors. He told Peter King of The MMQB that the message to players is to avoid looking back at the disastrous 2022 season and instead focus on the future.

While heavy-handed, the signal is quite clear. Payton thinks there is little to be gained from dwelling on what went wrong for the Broncos in 2022. Of course, that does not mean that changes are not coming regarding some of the more unorthodox arrangements that existed last year.

The Broncos finished 5-12 last season in a campaign that began with Super Bowl aspirations. Payton’s little reminder may be a necessity after a year like that.