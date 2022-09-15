Sean Payton critical of Aaron Rodgers for attitude toward teammates

Aaron Rodgers was openly frustrated about some of the play from his teammates during the Green Bay Packers’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, and Sean Payton does not think the reigning MVP handled himself the right way.

On Green Bay’s first offensive play of the game against Minnesota, Rodgers unleashed a deep pass to a wide-open Christian Watson. The rookie receiver would have walked into the end zone if he caught the pass. Instead, he let it go right through his hands. Rodgers did not exactly give his teammate a “keep your head up.”

Christian Watson dropped a 75 yard touchdown on the first play of his career Aaron Rodgers is disgusted pic.twitter.com/drkxeg5sss — Eric Rosenthal (@ericsports) September 11, 2022

After Green Bay’s 23-7 loss, Rodgers began his press conference by saying “games usually come down to a few plays here and there.”

Payton was a guest on the “NFL Rhodes Show” podcast with Lindsay Rhodes this week. He was asked about Rodgers’ attitude toward his teammates, and the former New Orleans Saints coach did not hold back.

“It drives me crazy. Here’s the thing: I didn’t think he played well,” Payton said. “I don’t think Aaron played well. … After the game we go to the interview in the locker room and the very first question posed to Aaron was about bouncing back and he referenced the first play of the game, a dropped pass from a rookie. And I thought, ‘Come on.’ I like Aaron Rodgers but I didn’t like what I saw.”

Rodgers completed 22-of-34 passes for 195 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. He was visibly upset on the sideline late in the first half.

Aaron Rodgers showing some frustration on the sideline. pic.twitter.com/YXfuKilYPN — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 11, 2022

Those who followed the Packers during training camp probably could have seen this coming. Rodgers publicly vented about his wide receivers a month ago.

Like many great quarterbacks, Rodgers expects perfection. He is not going to get that from rookies like Watson. The 38-year-old is clearly having some trouble adjusting to life without Davante Adams, but it is noteworthy that a great coach like Payton thinks Rodgers handled himself poorly in Week 1.