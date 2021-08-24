Sean Payton disappointed with how Saints’ QB competition is going?

Is Sean Payton disappointed with how the New Orleans Saints’ quarterback competition is going so far? That may be the case.

Payton spoke with ESPN’s Lisa Salters prior to his team’s “Monday Night Football” game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Salters reported that Payton told her he was expecting the competition for the starting quarterback job to be further along at this point.

Payton said that they are trying to give both Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston enough opportunities to have a fair shot at the starting job.

“I didn’t expect to be that much farther along. Training camp’s only three weeks in now and you don’t have a lot in the offseason. But I think we’re still going at it hard and making sure both of these guys are getting all the right opportunities. So [tonight is] another opportunity for us to look at them,” Payton said.

It sounds like Payton was hoping one of the players might have separated himself by this point but that hadn’t happened yet. Perhaps Monday’s game changed things.

Winston went 9/10 for 123 yards and two touchdowns. Hill came in afterwards and was not quite as sharp. There was some thinking that Payton might start with Hill this season, but that could change.