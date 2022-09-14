 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, September 14, 2022

Sean Payton has bold prediction about 1 QB situation

September 14, 2022
by Grey Papke
Sean Payton on the sideline

Aug 23, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton looks on during the second half against Jacksonville Jaguars at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Sean Payton has a fairly bold prediction about how one team’s quarterback situation will unfold in 2022.

In an appearance on “The Herd” with Colin Cowherd on Monday, the former New Orleans Saints coach predicted that Teddy Bridgewater will supplant Tua Tagovailoa as Miami Dolphins quarterback at some point in 2022, and will spark a quarterback controversy.

“I think at some point we’ll see two (quarterbacks) in Miami” Payton predicted. “I think at some point, and they played well yesterday with Tua, but Teddy Bridgewater I’ve had before. He’s an outstanding player.”

Payton’s prediction appears to be based more on Bridgewater’s talent than any struggles Tagovailoa might have. That said, if Miami does make a quarterback change at some point, it will certainly be motivated in part by Tagovailoa struggling. There have been lingering questions about Tagovailoa’s arm strength, and there are some fears that those limitations may hinder the Miami offense.

Tagovailoa went 23/33 for 270 yards and a touchdown on Sunday in a win over the New England Patriots. He will not lose his job on the strength of a performance like that, but Payton clearly is not convinced about his long-term viability.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus