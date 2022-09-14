Sean Payton has bold prediction about 1 QB situation

Sean Payton has a fairly bold prediction about how one team’s quarterback situation will unfold in 2022.

In an appearance on “The Herd” with Colin Cowherd on Monday, the former New Orleans Saints coach predicted that Teddy Bridgewater will supplant Tua Tagovailoa as Miami Dolphins quarterback at some point in 2022, and will spark a quarterback controversy.

Sean Payton sure seems to see the QB situation in Miami much the same way that I do pic.twitter.com/YjxDbwRnxc — Ryan Booher (@RyanBooher6) September 14, 2022

“I think at some point we’ll see two (quarterbacks) in Miami” Payton predicted. “I think at some point, and they played well yesterday with Tua, but Teddy Bridgewater I’ve had before. He’s an outstanding player.”

Payton’s prediction appears to be based more on Bridgewater’s talent than any struggles Tagovailoa might have. That said, if Miami does make a quarterback change at some point, it will certainly be motivated in part by Tagovailoa struggling. There have been lingering questions about Tagovailoa’s arm strength, and there are some fears that those limitations may hinder the Miami offense.

Tagovailoa went 23/33 for 270 yards and a touchdown on Sunday in a win over the New England Patriots. He will not lose his job on the strength of a performance like that, but Payton clearly is not convinced about his long-term viability.