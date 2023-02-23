Report: Sean Payton could add another ex-head coach to his staff

The Denver Broncos on Thursday hired Vance Joseph to be their defensive coordinator, and Sean Payton may not be done adding former NFL head coaches to his staff.

Matt Patricia was one of the candidates who interviewed for Denver’s defensive coordinator job before it was given to Joseph. According to Troy Renck of Denver7 News, there are people in NFL circles who believe Patricia could still join Payton’s staff as a linebackers coach.

Patricia spent last season as the de facto offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots, but most of his coaching background is on defense. He was a defensive assistant (including linebackers coach) for most of his first tenure under Bill Belichick from 2004 through 2017.

Patricia then left New England when he was named the head coach of the Lions in 2018. He went 13-29-1 in two-plus seasons before being fired.

If Patricia is considering a job as linebackers coach in Denver, that is a good indication that he is being squeezed out in New England. It is also further evidence that Payton is placing an emphasis on experience after the Broncos were hurt by a lack of it last season.