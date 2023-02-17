Sean Payton says he will run 1 play all the time if NFL does not ban it

The NFL is considering a rule change that could greatly impact the quarterback sneak play, and Sean Payton says he plans to take full advantage if the league does nothing.

FOX rules analyst Dean Blandino on Thursday told Paul Domowitch of The 33rd Team the the NFL’s competition committee is expected to consider changes to rules that allow ball carriers to be pushed forward by their teammates. Many believe the strategy has become an issue after the Philadelphia Eagles regularly used as many as three players to push Jalen Hurts forward on quarterback sneaks, which made short-yardage conversions almost automatic.

Blandino said he would be “shocked” if the NFL does not ban the so-called “tush push” play. He also said Payton told him the Broncos will take advantage of the strategy whenever possible next season if it is not removed from the game.

“I was talking to Sean Payton during Sunday’s game, and he said we’re going to do this every time next season if they don’t take it out,” Blandino said.

Hurts converted 36 of the 40 sneaks he attempted on the season. Judging by what Payton said, it is safe to assume he thinks the tush push should be banned.

As they do every year, the competition committed is expected to consider multiple rule changes this offseason.