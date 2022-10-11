Sean Payton had interesting comment on Taysom Hill

Sean Payton is expected to return to coaching in the NFL at some point in the future, and he seemed to hint this week that he will be back sooner rather than later.

Payton was a guest on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” on Monday. During the appearance, he discussed the huge game that Taysom Hill had in the New Orleans Saints’ 39-32 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Hill had nine rushes for 112 yards and three touchdowns, once again showcasing his unique versatility.

Payton, who has always been Hill’s biggest fan, says he told Saints general manager Mickey Loomis that he will gladly take Hill off his hands in “a year or two” if New Orleans does not want to pay the former BYU star.

Sean Payton told @TheHerd he texted Loomis after Taysom's big game " If you're uncomfortable with that 10 million dollar salary, let me know in a year or two and I'll take it off your hands,]" — Mike Nabors (@MikeNabors) October 10, 2022

That comment was noteworthy for a couple of reasons. The obvious one is that Payton still loves Hill as a player. Payton was undoubtedly the driving force behind the Saints signing Hill to a four-year, $40 million extension last year. Many people were stunned by the deal, though it is structured in a way that makes sense given Hill’s situation.

What was even more interesting about Payton’s remark is that it seemingly indicates he plans to return to coaching in 2023 or 2024. Teams will surely take note of that.

Payton supposedly has a list of things he wants with his next coaching job, so he will likely be very selective.