Report: Sean Payton wants 3 things in next coaching job

Sean Payton is taking at least a year off from coaching in the NFL, but it seems like a foregone conclusion that he will return at some point. If and when that happens, there are a few things Payton is expected to prioritize at his next job.

An associate who is close to Payton told Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald that the 58-year-old will be looking at at least three must-haves: warm weather, a competitive roster and control over personnel decisions. The associate said control over personnel would be the most important factor for Payton.

Payton also would like to take over a team with a good quarterback in place, but that is reportedly not his top priority.

As far as potential teams, Payton’s associate listed three that would make sense for the former Super Bowl winner.

The Dolphins supposedly made Payton a massive offer earlier this offseason before they hired Mike McDaniel. Jackson says the Saints never granted Miami permission to speak with Payton, so there were no formal contract discussions.

There will be no shortage of interest in Payton if he decides he wants to coach again. He was considered one of the best coaches in the NFL for years. The question is whether there will be any openings next year that interest him.