Sean Payton threw some shade at Nathaniel Hackett

Sean Payton has an opportunity to rescue the Denver Broncos after they struggled through an abysmal season, and the new head coach took a brief moment on Monday to throw a jab at his predecessor.

Payton spoke with the media for the first time since the Broncos hired him. He spoke about the importance of game management and said that is one of his strong suits. Payton then assured reporters that fans will not have to count down the play clock to make sure his offense avoids delay of game penalties.

Sean Payton said he’s a “really good” game manager. “I don’t anticipate the crowd having to count down the 30 second play clock.” — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) February 6, 2023

“I don’t anticipate the crowd having to count down the 30 second play clock,” Payton said.

That was an obvious shot at the previous regime. Denver’s offense was a complete disaster under Nathaniel Hackett from day one. In only the second game of the season, Russell Wilson and company were so disorganized that fans audibly began counting down the play clock in an attempt to help.

Payton is one of the most respected offensive minds in football, which is the main reason the Broncos wanted him so badly. There is little doubt the team will be more productive under his leadership, though his swipe at Hackett was a reminder that outperforming the previous coaching staff will not be much of a challenge.