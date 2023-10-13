 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, October 13, 2023

Sean Payton admits to ‘stupid’ mistake in loss to Chiefs

October 13, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Sean Payton wearing a headset

Aug 11, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton looks on against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos did a lot of things wrong in their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night, but there was one blunder in particular for which Sean Payton says there is no excuse.

The Broncos were trailing 10-0 late in the first half and had 3rd-and-5 at around midfield. They were hoping to get points before halftime, but Russell Wilson was sacked for a loss on third down. That put Denver in a situation where they had to punt. For some reason, Payton called a timeout with just 22 seconds remaining in the half.

Denver then punted and the Chiefs took over at the Kansas City 39-yard line. The Chiefs had all three of their timeouts remaining. That allowed them to quickly get into range for Harrison Butker to attempt a 60-yard field goal, which he converted to give Kansas City a 13-0 lead.

Had Payton not called a timeout after the third-down sack, the Chiefs would have used one of their three timeouts. Payton’s decision essentially gave Kansas City a free timeout. After the game, Payton admitted that he lost track of downs and made a “stupid” mistake.

“That was a boneheaded mistake by me. They were calling (a timeout) as well, and I’m off a down” Payton said. “But that was stupid.”

It is rare for a coach of Payton’s caliber to lose track of downs in such an important situation, but the blunder was one of many for the Broncos this season. They are 1-5 and look like one of the worst teams in football for a reason.

Payton was paid a massive sum of money to turn things around in Denver. He has not taken any noticeable steps toward accomplishing that goal just yet, and we may see some big chances for the team in the coming days.

Article Tags

Denver BroncosSean Payton
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus