Commanders make changes to criticized Sean Taylor memorial

The Washington Commanders appear to have quietly acknowledged some criticism of the memorial they recently unveiled for Sean Taylor.

Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post shared a before-and-after photo showing some subtle but notable changes the Commanders made to the memorial. The Taylor jersey now bears a Reebok logo, while the signature tape on Taylor’s facemask and cleats was also added.

The Commanders made changes to the Sean Taylor installation at FedEx Field, as @PeteHaileyNBCS mentioned. Here’s a before-and-after … Note the switch to Reebok on the jersey, the taped face mask and cleats, and the socks. pic.twitter.com/ihsGVptn04 — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 18, 2022

In a statement, the Commanders confirmed that they made some changes and are working to add others in consultation with Taylor’s family.

Statement from a team spokesperson on the changes to the installation: pic.twitter.com/YES3zwbqdZ — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 18, 2022

Taylor was shot and killed in a home invasion in 2007 and maintains status as one of the most beloved players in franchise history. That was part of the reason the original memorial was criticized by many as unimpressive and impersonal, though some of the criticism was off-the-mark.

These latest changes will not placate anyone who thinks Taylor deserves an actual statue at FedEx Field. At least the Commanders are trying, though.