#pounditSunday, December 18, 2022

Commanders make changes to criticized Sean Taylor memorial

December 18, 2022
by Grey Papke
Commanders unveil a Sean Taylor memorial

The Washington Commanders appear to have quietly acknowledged some criticism of the memorial they recently unveiled for Sean Taylor.

Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post shared a before-and-after photo showing some subtle but notable changes the Commanders made to the memorial. The Taylor jersey now bears a Reebok logo, while the signature tape on Taylor’s facemask and cleats was also added.

In a statement, the Commanders confirmed that they made some changes and are working to add others in consultation with Taylor’s family.

Taylor was shot and killed in a home invasion in 2007 and maintains status as one of the most beloved players in franchise history. That was part of the reason the original memorial was criticized by many as unimpressive and impersonal, though some of the criticism was off-the-mark.

These latest changes will not placate anyone who thinks Taylor deserves an actual statue at FedEx Field. At least the Commanders are trying, though.

