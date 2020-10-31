Report: Seahawks were interested in trading for Aldon Smith

Amid their struggles on the defensive side of the ball this season, the Seattle Seahawks had an interesting upgrade in mind.

Mike Garafolo of NFL.com reported on Saturday that the Seahawks checked in with the Dallas Cowboys about trading for veteran defensive end Aldon Smith. Garafolo adds though that the Cowboys turned down the overtures and may likely be signing him to a lucrative extension beyond this season.

Smith, 31, had not played in the NFL since 2015 due to a host of legal and personal issues. He was reinstated by the league before the 2020 season though and has looked sharp in seven games thus far for the Cowboys, thanks in part to a changed approach.

The Seahawks, meanwhile, are giving up 479.2 yards per game this season, by far the worst tally in the league. While a Smith acquisition appears to be out of the question for them, Seattle did recently bolster their defensive line elsewhere on the trade market.