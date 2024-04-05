Seton Hall coach had great moment of sportsmanship after winning NIT

Seton Hall head coach Shaheen Holloway on Thursday won himself some fans for one particular gesture after his team won the NIT Basketball Championship.

Holloway’s Pirates toppled the Indiana State Sycamores 79-77 to clinch the NIT title at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind.

After the result went final, the ESPN broadcast showed Indiana State star Robbie Avila slumped down in a moment of agony for the big man. The camera caught Holloway approaching Avila and telling the latter to keep his head up high.

This is bigger than basketball, and what it’s really about. Shaheen Holloway telling Robbie Avila to keep his head up is the best thing you will see today: pic.twitter.com/c28ycKbpMP — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) April 5, 2024

Holloway has been a beloved figure to a handful of college basketball fans ever since his incredible March Madness run as Saint Peter’s head coach two years ago. Holloway’s interaction with Avila appears to be right in line with his reputation.

Avila finished with contest with 13 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists on 4/10 shooting from the field.

Avila has been endearingly dubbed as “Cream Abdul-Jabbar” and “Larry Blurred” by some of his fans. Several fans lamented the fact that the Sycamores were shut out of the NCAA Tournament.

Avila was Indiana State’s top scorer this season, averaging 17.5 points per game to go along with 6.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists. He’s also been a viral sensation on social media for dominating games while wearing goggles and having a less-than-intimidating physique. He had no reason to hang his head low after the season he put together.