Shannon Sharpe addresses gay rumor

September 12, 2024
by Larry Brown
Shannon Sharpe smiling

Jan 24, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos former tight end Shannon Sharpe in attendance against the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship football game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Shannon Sharpe addressed the rumor that he is gay with a subtle response on Wednesday night.

The Hall of Fame tight end, who has since become a popular media personality, went viral on Wednesday after he live-streamed audio of him seeming to have sex with a woman. Sharpe later addressed the matter on his show with Chad Johnson and said he had streamed the audio accidentally.

Johnson, who is known for being a jokester, teased Sharpe on the show.

“I was upset, but then I also remembered that you’re not very good, or not very technically savvy with phones and computer equipment and all that stuff. So I gave you a little grace. But I was still a little upset. I was a little hurt. But the fact that it was a Michelle and not a Michael, God, that’s my dawg!” Johnson said.

Sharpe laughed and then said, “it’s never been a Michael.”

Some people have suspected that Sharpe is gay, especially after his Total Wines video was released. So there is speculation that Sharpe intentionally live-streamed the sex video as a direct response to those allegations.

But according to Sharpe, he’s never been intimately involved with a man.

Chad JohnsonShannon Sharpe
