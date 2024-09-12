Shannon Sharpe addresses gay rumor

Shannon Sharpe addressed the rumor that he is gay with a subtle response on Wednesday night.

The Hall of Fame tight end, who has since become a popular media personality, went viral on Wednesday after he live-streamed audio of him seeming to have sex with a woman. Sharpe later addressed the matter on his show with Chad Johnson and said he had streamed the audio accidentally.

Johnson, who is known for being a jokester, teased Sharpe on the show.

“I was upset, but then I also remembered that you’re not very good, or not very technically savvy with phones and computer equipment and all that stuff. So I gave you a little grace. But I was still a little upset. I was a little hurt. But the fact that it was a Michelle and not a Michael, God, that’s my dawg!” Johnson said.

Sharpe laughed and then said, “it’s never been a Michael.”

“I was upset then I also remembered that you’re not very good and not very techincally savvy with phones and computer equipment…but the fact that it was a Michelle and not a Michael” 😂😂😂 – Ochocinco to Shannon Sharpe pic.twitter.com/E5LTFJ1B9N — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) September 12, 2024

Some people have suspected that Sharpe is gay, especially after his Total Wines video was released. So there is speculation that Sharpe intentionally live-streamed the sex video as a direct response to those allegations.

But according to Sharpe, he’s never been intimately involved with a man.