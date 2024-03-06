 Skip to main content
Shannon Sharpe roasted over his Total Wines video

March 5, 2024
by Larry Brown
Shannon Sharpe outside his car

Shannon Sharpe has been roasted over a video he posted on social media to promote a signing he held at a Total Wines location.

Sharpe held a signing session at Total Wines to promote his Le Portier Shay cognac brand. The video was posted to his TikTok page on Saturday, and it didn’t take long for the internet to pounce.

People were struck by Sharpe’s monochromatic outfit, his orange purse, and his overall demeanor in the video.

Sharpe’s video quickly inspired several immitations. Take a look at some of them:

Many people gave Sharpe crap in their videos for his walking style. Sharpe had hip replacement surgery, which explains the way he was walking. But there’s no explanation for his fashion choices though.

The internet had no mercy on the former NFL tight end-turned-sports personality.

Shannon Sharpe
