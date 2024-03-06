Shannon Sharpe roasted over his Total Wines video

Shannon Sharpe has been roasted over a video he posted on social media to promote a signing he held at a Total Wines location.

Sharpe held a signing session at Total Wines to promote his Le Portier Shay cognac brand. The video was posted to his TikTok page on Saturday, and it didn’t take long for the internet to pounce.

People were struck by Sharpe’s monochromatic outfit, his orange purse, and his overall demeanor in the video.

Sharpe’s video quickly inspired several immitations. Take a look at some of them:

This How Shannon Sharpe Got Out Of That Truck At Total Wines‼️🕺🏾🦖😂😂😂🥃🍷 https://t.co/4XsmmTADNr pic.twitter.com/xt5T4l36CV — Lou Young (@LouYoungIII) March 5, 2024

.@shannonsharpeee Shannon sharpe goes to liquooo stoooo down souffffff … Pelham,Ga pic.twitter.com/66sh83UaMT — TyDaFool (@TyDaFool_x) March 4, 2024

How Shannon Sharpe was 😂 pic.twitter.com/uAaeZBLwC3 — ig: carnelln 🖖🏾 (@carnellnichols) March 5, 2024

Many people gave Sharpe crap in their videos for his walking style. Sharpe had hip replacement surgery, which explains the way he was walking. But there’s no explanation for his fashion choices though.

The internet had no mercy on the former NFL tight end-turned-sports personality.