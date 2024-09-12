Shannon Sharpe goes live on Instagram with sex video

Shannon Sharpe became a major trending topic on social media Wednesday over what happened on his Instagram Live account.

Around midday on Wednesday, Sharpe’s Instagram account began streaming live. The camera for the phone seemed to be pointed at a floorboard. All that could be heard was a bunch of sex-like noises and grunting.

The male voice in the video said “that’s my Michelle.”

Sharpe addressed the matter during his “Nightcap” show with Chad Ochocinco and said he was “embarrassed.”

“Obviously I’m embarrassed … someone that is extremely, extremely private. And to have one of your most intimate details, the audio heard for the entire world to hear … I’m embarrassed for a number of reasons,” Sharpe said.

The sports host also denied having turned on the live stream on his phone intentionally.

“Came in, I threw my phone on the bed, engaged in an activity,” Sharpe said. “I did not know IG Live. I’ve never been on IG Live. I’ve never turned IG Live on, so I don’t know how it works.”

Sharpe said he started to get calls from plenty of people, including one who told him what was happening.

Sharpe said his “heart sank” when he was told by a friend that it sounded like he had streamed a video of him having sex.

Sharpe said he was disappointed in himself for having let this happen.

The 56-year-old Hall of Fame tight end hosts his “Club Shay Shay” podcast and “Nightcap” show, in addition to appearing on “First Take.”