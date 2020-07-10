pixel 1
Friday, July 10, 2020

Shaq Barrett files grievance against NFLPA but signs franchise tender

July 10, 2020
by Grey Papke

Shaq Barrett will be playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for 2020, but there’s a big caveat.

As first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Barrett has signed his franchise tender with Tampa Bay. He has, however, filed a grievance against the NFLPA seeking to be classified as a defensive end, not a linebacker as he was tagged as.

Barrett would be due roughly $15.8 million on the franchise tag as a linebacker. If he were classified as a defensive end, that number would rise to about $17.8 million.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the two sides are not optimistic about a long-term deal, and are hopeful of negotiating a one-year contract instead.

Barrett blamed the pandemic for the failure to reach a long-term deal as he had hoped. He’s clearly trying to solidify his value for 2020 with this series of decisions.

The 27-year-old was a breakout star for the Buccaneers in 2019, collecting 19.5 sacks, both a career high and the best mark in the NFL.

