Shaq Barrett files grievance against NFLPA but signs franchise tender

Shaq Barrett will be playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for 2020, but there’s a big caveat.

As first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Barrett has signed his franchise tender with Tampa Bay. He has, however, filed a grievance against the NFLPA seeking to be classified as a defensive end, not a linebacker as he was tagged as.

Bucs pass rusher Shaq Barrett has notified Tampa that he officially has accepted his franchise tender, but with an asterisk: he has filed a grievance with NFLPA to be tagged as a DE, not a LB, @RosenhausSports tells ESPN. There’s a $2 million diffference between a DE and an LB. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 10, 2020

Barrett would be due roughly $15.8 million on the franchise tag as a linebacker. If he were classified as a defensive end, that number would rise to about $17.8 million.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the two sides are not optimistic about a long-term deal, and are hopeful of negotiating a one-year contract instead.

The two sides are not close on a long-term deal and the hope is to find some common ground on a 1-year deal moving forward. https://t.co/fASck4id4z — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 10, 2020

Barrett blamed the pandemic for the failure to reach a long-term deal as he had hoped. He’s clearly trying to solidify his value for 2020 with this series of decisions.

The 27-year-old was a breakout star for the Buccaneers in 2019, collecting 19.5 sacks, both a career high and the best mark in the NFL.