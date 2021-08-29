Shaq Lawson traded to Jets from Texans

The New York Jets are in desperate need of defensive line help due to multiple injuries at the position, and they made a trade on Sunday to address that.

The Jets have acquired defensive end Shaq Lawson in a trade with the Houston Texans, according to multiple reports.

The Jets are sending a sixth-round pick in 2022 (acquired from the 49ers in Jordan Willis deal) to the Texans in exchange for Shaq Lawson. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) August 29, 2021

Lawson, 27, had four sacks in 14 games with the Miami Dolphins last year. The former 19th overall pick spent the first four years of his career with the Buffalo Bills. The most sacks he had in a season was 6.5, so he has not really lived up to his potential.

The Jets signed Vinny Curry to bolster their defensive line this offseason, but the veteran will have to sit out all of 2021 due to complications from a rare blood disorder. New York also lost Carl Lawson to a torn Achilles during the preseason.