Shaquem Griffin had incredible reaction to brother Shaquill’s huge contract

Cornerback Shaquill Griffin landed the big contract he was looking for from the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the most incredible reaction was probably that of his brother’s.

Griffin was with his twin brother, Seattle Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin, when his agent called to inform him that they had a deal with the Jaguars. Reports indicate Shaquill’s new contract is worth $44.5 million, with $29 million of that guaranteed.

While Shaquill Griffin was still on the phone with his agent, Shaquem began tearing up, and then bolted for the bathroom.

“I think he threw up, actually, if I’m not mistaken,” Shaquill told Albert Breer of The MMQB. “You might need to ask him on that one. I think he threw up. I think he was more excited than I was. I’m gonna let you ask him on that one.”

Shaquem Griffin did confirm that this was true — “reluctantly,” as Breer put it.

Obviously, the Griffin brothers are close, and there is plenty of reason for excitement. In addition to the money, Shaquill gets to go play in his home state for a team that has been very aggressive in free agency.