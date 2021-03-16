Jaguars make big moves in free agency

The Jacksonville Jaguars are doing what they can to ensure head coach Urban Meyer has weapons to work with in his first season at the helm.

The Jaguars have added five players on Monday while also re-signing defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot. There is a clear emphasis on offense, with a wide receiver and a running back being brought in.

Former Seahawks receiver Phillip Dorsett is the speed receiver Meyer wanted. His teammate on the Seahawks, running back Carlos Hyde, will provide insurance at that position. Hyde seems like an obvious addition, as Meyer coached him at Ohio State and Jaguars GM Trent Baalke drafted him with the 49ers.

The biggest addition of the day financially is defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris, who started 13 games in four years with the Bears and signed for three years and $24.4 million. Former Eagles safety Johnathan Ford also signed and is likely to provide competition at that position.

The Jaguars certainly represent a significant rebuilding job. None of these moves are flashy, but they may end up being very beneficial. Couple that with what’s coming in the NFL Draft and the team has a chance to be significantly improved.