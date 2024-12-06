 Skip to main content
Did Shedeur Sanders hint that he wants to go to Raiders?

December 6, 2024
by Grey Papke
Shedeur Sanders at the podium

Jul 21, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders during Pac-12 Media Day at Resorts World Las Vegas. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders raised some eyebrows Friday when he shared a social media post that many people saw as an NFL Draft hint.

Sanders posted a video of himself driving past Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the home of the Raiders. The picture is simply captioned with one word: “legendary.”

To many, this was a clear indicator that Sanders would love to be a Raider. There is some logic to the fit, as the Raiders do not really have a long-term quarterback on the roster and are currently in line for a top three selection. Even if the Jacksonville Jaguars wind up beating the Raiders to the first overall pick, one would figure that with Trevor Lawrence on the roster, they probably are not in line for a quarterback.

Sanders’ father Deion has suggested that he might like Shedeur to land with a different team, but the path to that outcome is a lot less plausible.

Shedeur is expected to be one of the first quarterbacks taken in the 2025 draft. He has had an outstanding season for the Buffaloes, throwing for 3,926 yards with 35 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Article Tags

Las Vegas RaidersShedeur Sanders
